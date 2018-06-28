Charlene Burnette, 85; Daughter Of Methodist Church Pastor

COOPERSTOWN – Mrs. Charlene Burnette (Charlene B. Connell) Callahan, of Montrose, Pa., passed away in bed at her home in Panama City, Fla., on June 20, 2018, at age 85.

She was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Sayre, Pa., to the late Eunice G. Hopler Connell and Rev. Fred’rick W. Connell. He was pastor at Cooperstown Methodist Church in 1940-46, while she was growing up. Her brother George L. Connell purchased what is now the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in 1970, and continue with the firm until his passing in 1998.

A graduate of Syracuse University graduate school, Mrs. Burnette taught for 32 years in the Johnson City School District as a fifth-grade teacher until retiring in 1992 from Lincoln Elementary.

She was the loving wife of the late Thomas J. Callahan, a retired teacher who passed away in 2008.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, in addition to George Connell, Wallace Connell, who passed at birth; sister Carolyn Chamberlain; grandmother Julia Wells Connell; grandfather John Connell; and her cat of 20 years, Aslan.

Charlene is survived by her son, Sean Callahan; nieces Lydia Ertel and Gail Harris; and nephews Todd Chamberlain and Garth Chamberlain. She also leaves behind her greatly loved newly adopted older cat, Miss Kitty.

She enjoyed reading, especially mystery novels, and was of the Methodist faith.

Friends and family members may attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018, in the Hartwick Seminary Cemetery, 4473 Route 28, Cooperstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlene’s name will be welcome and appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Panama City, Fla., and Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

