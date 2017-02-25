Classic Rides Inside The Southside Mall

By: Ian Austin  02/25/2017  5:39 pm
Glen Hotaling, Oneonta, stands next to his 1930 Ford Model A, on display at The Southside Mall as part of a classic car show organized by Tom and Doug’s Cruise-In. The car, which has the original body on it, was bought from a a man in Cooperstown who had refurbished it. Hotaling added some minor chrome work to the engine and rear-view mirrors, but other than that, it is all original parts. “(This event) draws a lot of people into the mall.” said Hotaling, “People love seeing the old cars. This is the type of event Oneonta needs.” The cars will be on display until March 12th. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
