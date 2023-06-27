Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Practice Drawing With
The Cooperstown Art Association

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

HEALING GRIEF – 10 a.m. “The Art of Bereavement.” Support group using art to work through feelings of grief. The Office of the Aging, 97 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/delconyOFA

KNEEDLECRAFT – 10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on knit, crochet or other fiber projects. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sydney. Visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This time, enjoy a lunch of turkey divan in broccoli sauce, egg noodles, cauliflower and ice cream. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

WILD WEDNESDAY – Noon. Explore the Galapagos Islands on the big screen. Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

FAMILY SUPPORT—6:30 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. United Ministry Church, 1 Church Street, Delhi. Held on the 4th Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.

