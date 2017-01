‘I Have A Dream’ Rendering

Highpoint Of MLK Gathering

At right, Reginald Brunson, Hobart, delivers an impassioned rendering of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech at this afternoon’s MLK Day commemoration organized by the NAACP, Oneonta Chapter, at the First Presbyterian “Red Door” Church at Main Street and Walling Avenue. Above, D.J. Wood sings Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together,” accompanied by Gennero Falco on piano and Sadiq Abdushahid on drums. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.