HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 29

ONEONTA MEMORIAL DAY PARADE —10 a.m. Commemorate our country’s fallen soldiers. The day will begin with a parade (line-up at 9 a.m. and step off at 10), to commemorate Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo. A riderless horse will be included as a salute to the fallen, with CWO3 Shawn Hubner, who serves in the deceased’s unit, hand carrying the battalion colors from Fort Wainwright to Oneonta and marching in the honor guard. After the parade will be a ceremony of remembrance at 11 a.m. on the Veterans Memorial Walkway in Neahwa Park. Parade held on Main Street, Oneonta.

CHERRY VALLEY MEMORIAL DAY PARADE—10 a.m. Honor the sacrifice of our nations fallen heroes. Parade kicks off from the Cherry Valley Library and marches to the Cherry Valley Cemetery where a memorial service will be held. Parade is followed by a chicken BBQ at 11 at the Tryon Inn. Library is at 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Historic Cemetery is at 20-36 State Route 166, Cherry Valley.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS MEMORIAL DAY PARADE—10:30 a.m. Celebrate the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The parade departs the Richfield Springs Veterans Club and continues down Main Street to spring park where a remembrance ceremony will be held. Followed by the Memorial day chicken BBQ at the Veterans Club, Spring Raffle of a John Deere riding lawn mower, an electric powerwasher, and a blower/trimmer combo. Presented by the Veterans Club of Richfield Springs, 13 Lake Street, Richfield Springs. Visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064752966604

UNADILLA MEMORIAL DAY PARADE—10:30 a.m. Celebrate our nation’s fallen heroes. The day will begin with a wreath laying ceremony at the Veterans Monument on Main Street, followed by the parade to Saint Matthews Church Cemetery. Additional services at the Evergreen Hill Cemetery. A wreath for those who died at sea will be dropped off the I-88 bridge. All veterans are invited to march; uniforms not required. Meet at Unadilla Village Hall, 193 Main Street, Unadilla.

COOPERSTOWN MEMORIAL DAY PARADE—10:30 a.m. Join the Cooperstown Vets Club to celebrate the sacrifice of our nation’s fallen heroes. The parade lines up at 10:30, steps off at 11 and marches up Main Street to the County Clerk building where a memorial service will be held. Main Street Cooperstown.

DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to support local non-profit, Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

POETRY WORKSHOP—7-9 p.m. Learn how you can make stronger poems that afford readers deeper images, inference and connection with Georgia Popoff. This class, all about revising your poems, is held each Monday from May 29 through July 18. Cost, $250. Registration required, limited seats. Presented by the Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit brighthillpress.org/adult-programming/