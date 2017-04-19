Faso Plans Private Talks In Oneonta On Thursday

By IAN AUSTIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-19, is seeking to duplicate his meeting with a small group of Oneonta Community Health Center doctors and directors a week ago Saturday when he returns to the City of the Hills tomorrow.

The freshman congressman will be meeting with small groups — a half-dozen people each — at three sessions in state Sen. Jim Seward’s Oneonta office.

At 2:30 p.m., he will listen to environmental concerns; at 3, more on healthcare concerns, and 3:30, on general issues, a Faso spokesperson confirmed this morning.

