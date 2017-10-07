Gary Peterson, 59; Ran Flagstone Business In Unadilla

UNADILLA – Gary A. Peterson, 59, passed away Sept. 29, 2017, from an autoimmune disease, Scleroderma.

He was born March 3, 1958, in Norwalk, Conn., the son of Charles and Elsie Peterson.

Gary was a young child when his family bought a dairy farm in Unadilla, where he grew up. He attended Gilbertsville Central High School.

Gary owned and operated a stone quarry business, Big Foot Flagstone, in Unadilla. He was a mechanical genius and enjoyed working on his equipment and his hobbies.

He was known by everyone as the hardest working man in the area but also enjoyed spending time with friends. If you needed something from Gary all you needed to do was ask, as he was the go to guy.

He always had an open door and throughout the years he offered a place to stay for many friends in need. He was proud to have finished building his house, which his dad had started.

He loved the outdoors and animals and had a passion for airplanes and flying. He currently was pursuing his pilot’s license so he could fly to North Carolina to visit his sister for the winter. During the last week of his life, he was rebuilding his ultralight plane to take off from the runway he built next to his house. It’s unfortunate that his final flight was not in his plane but to heaven.

He is survived by his sisters and their spouses, Donna and John Hogan of Wilmington, N.C., and Lynn and Hank Stafford of Seattle; nieces and nephew, Nicolette, Ryan and Jennifer; and grandnieces, Anya and Maya.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a special friend, Jessica L. Moore, who is survived by her two children, Rusty and Lexi.

A special thanks from the family goes out to those who helped Gary over the last few months, especially Cheryl Peterson, Tina Nichols, Brenda Hulcher, Ernie Babcock and Dave Zorda.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, at the Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Unadilla, with the Rev. Keith VanDewerker, officiating.

The family will also hold a celebration of Gary’s life at his home at noon Sunday, Oct. 15.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to: www.lhpfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

