GTE VP James R. Millisor, 86; Trained AT&T Executives Here

COOPERSTOWN – James R. Millisor, Jr., who taught marketing for AT&T at The Otesaga in the 1960s and went on to play a leadership role at GTE, the telecom giant, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, April 28.

Jim had a life well-lived throughout his 86 years. His sense of humor and positive outlook will be missed by many.

Jim was born to James R. Millisor, Sr., and Mary Johnston on Jan. 7, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio. He won many awards for wrestling throughout his school days in Upper Arlington. He graduated from Ohio State University, where he was president of the SAE fraternity.

While life-guarding at a local country club, he met and fell in love Kim Sears. They married in 1954 and were married for 62 years before Kim died in Cooperstown 22 months ago.

Jim was in the Air Force, stationed at Elgin Air Force base in Fort Walton, Fla., where the couple had their first daughter, Melanne. They moved to Columbus, where Jim was in marketing for AT&T, and their second daughter, Tara, was born there.

In the early 1960s, Jim was transferred to Cooperstown, where AT&T was operating executive-training programs at The Otesaga during the off-season.

After four years, he moved his family to St. Petersburg, Fla., becoming vice president of marketing & sales for GTE in Tampa. He was very active in the community, serving as president of the Greater Tampa Bay Area United Way for many years, and on many local boards of directors.

Jim was lucky enough to retire at 55, and he and Kim enjoyed traveling the world for many years. They enjoyed buying and restoring old homes all along the Eastern Seaboard.

They had homes in Tampa, Virginia, North Carolina and in the Hudson Valley before consolidating three years ago in Cooperstown. Gravitating toward Pioneer Street, they bought a home within two blocks of two houses where they had lived in the 1960s, and reconnected with friends from those many years ago.

Jim was an exceptional man who loved his family and friends above everything else. He had an infectious smile and quick wit, and was generous with his time and love beyond words. They don’t make ‘em like Jim anymore. His all-time favorite phrase was, “Don’t ever lose your sense of humor!”

Jim is survived by his two daughters, Melanne Millisor Maddalene of London, UK, and Tara Millisor Barnwell of Cooperstown, general manager & advertising director for The Freeman’s Journal, Hometown Oneonta & AllOTSEGO.com, and Tara’s husband Mark. Jim is also survived by a dearly loved and adored granddaughter, Taylor Maddalene of Washington, D.C.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tillapaugh Funeral Home. Private family service.

