Harvest Fest Gate May Break Record

2,000 ATTENDED SATURDAY

Mira Miler-O’Connor, 7, of Cooperstown, (in lime T-shirt, top photo) was among the youngsters delighting at Dickens the Clown’s juggling fiery sticks – and, from time to time, dropping a few – today at The Farmers’ Museum’s 39th annual Harvest Festival, which wrapped up at 4 p.m. Museum officials said 2,000 people attended Saturday, close to a record, and today’s sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s drew local a similar gate, with local attendees and others from the Capitol Region to Syracuse. Traffic was lining West Lake Road, at right, all the way to the village line. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

