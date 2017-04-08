Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Health Providers Reassured By Faso, Stuligross Reports Health Providers Reassured By Faso, Stuligross Reports 04/08/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Health Providers Reassured By Faso, Stuligross Reports But Some Questions Remain After Oneonta Visit U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-19th, right, reassured health providers and community leaders this afternoon at the Oneonta Community Health Center on lower Main Street, according to county Rep. Kay Stuligross, D-Oneonta, one of the attendees. In particular, the group was heartened by Faso’s expression of support for two key Affordable Care Act (ACA) provisions, she said: Keeping young people on their parents’ health insurance until age 26, and not allowing insurers to deny benefits to applicants with pre-existing conditions. Attendees included, from left, Otsego County Chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan, Dr. Carolyn Wolf-Gould, Stuligross, Dr. Ben Friedell and Dr. Chris Wolf-Gould. The physicians provide care at the center. Stuligross said Faso was told that the ACA – Obamacare – has reduced the center’s patients by about half the 16-18 patients it used to serve per evening session, with the insurance allowing them to be treated at Fox or Bassett. Lately, some of those patients have returned, blocked from regular treatment by high deductibles, she said. Faso was not asked if he would vote for a new version of the Republican Congress’ American Health Care Act (AHCA), Stuligross said, but that he reported it would be better funded than the first version. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.100 Related