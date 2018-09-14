By: Jim Kevlin  09/14/2018  4:13 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsBRAKING AIDS® Ride Departs, Bound For Grant’s Tomb Finale

BRAKING AIDS® Ride Departs, Bound For Grant’s Tomb Finale

 09/14/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

BRAKING AIDS® Ride Departs,

Bound For Grant’s Tomb Finale

The 150 bicyclists on the 2018 BRAKING AIDS® Ride depart from Cooperstown’s Clark Sports Center, bound for finishing ceremonies at Grant’s Tomb in Manhattan Sunday afternoon. Their first stop was Chalybeate Springs in Sharon Springs, then it was on to the Albany Hilton this evening. Tomorrow, the ride goes through the Catskills to an Ellenville resort, before heading into New York City. This is the seventh annual BRAKING AIDS® Ride, which has been raising more than $1/4 million annually toward the fights against AIDS. (Photo courtesy Clark Sports Center)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think