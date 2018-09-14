Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › BRAKING AIDS® Ride Departs, Bound For Grant’s Tomb Finale BRAKING AIDS® Ride Departs, Bound For Grant’s Tomb Finale 09/14/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News BRAKING AIDS® Ride Departs, Bound For Grant’s Tomb Finale The 150 bicyclists on the 2018 BRAKING AIDS® Ride depart from Cooperstown’s Clark Sports Center, bound for finishing ceremonies at Grant’s Tomb in Manhattan Sunday afternoon. Their first stop was Chalybeate Springs in Sharon Springs, then it was on to the Albany Hilton this evening. Tomorrow, the ride goes through the Catskills to an Ellenville resort, before heading into New York City. This is the seventh annual BRAKING AIDS® Ride, which has been raising more than $1/4 million annually toward the fights against AIDS. (Photo courtesy Clark Sports Center) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related