Irving ‘Buster’ Jensen, 93; Dairy Farmer Was Active In Community Life

GILBERTSVILLE – Irving “Buster” Chris Jensen, 93, a farmer who served on the Gilbertsville school board, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City.

Irving was born the son of the late Jens Christian and Anna (Truelsen) Jensen in Hartwick.

Irving married Caroline E. Wilber on Sept. 22, 1948, in the Gilbertsville Baptist Church, where they both remained active members.

Irving served in the Army during World War II and was stationed in Panama.

Irving and Caroline owned and operated the Butternut View Farm in Gilbertsville for 30+ years. After his retirement, Irving enjoyed working the information booth on Interstate 88.

He was a member of the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad, American Legion Post 1339, Masonic Lodge, Butternut Grange, and served on the Gilbertsville School Board. He enjoyed attending local high school sporting events, sitting in his reserved seat at the GMU basketball games, watching the New York Yankees, UConn women’s basketball and socializing with friends over morning coffee.

Irving is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Caroline, their children, Ronald Jensen, Sandra Jensen, Donald (Theresa) Jensen; and grandchildren Donald, Christina and Mark; great-grandchildren, Jager and Jewel; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Irving was predeceased by brothers, John, Stanley and Norman; and sister, Clara.

At Irving’s request, his burial will be held privately in the Brookside Cemetery, Gilbertsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Butternut Valley Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 102, Gilbertsville, NY 13776.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnston Funeral Home of Morris.

