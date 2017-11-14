James Maddalone, 57; Firefighter, On Bainbridge Town Board

BAINBRIDGE – James A. Maddalone, 57, a dedicated firefighter currently serving on the Bainbridge Town Board, passed away Nov. 10, 2017, at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, with his family by his side.

He was born on Aug. 7, 1960, in Sidney, the son of Joseph and Carole (Delello) Maddalone, and graduated from Sidney High School with the Class of 1968. He immediately became an electrician apprentice at Amphenol, where he worked for 40 years.

He loved politics and served on the Bainbridge Planning Board for almost 10 years before joining the town board, where he was serving his second term.

For 30 years, he was a member of the Sidney Fire Department and, for 15 years, a fire commissioner in Bainbridge.

He was an active member of the Bainbridge Lions Club and Sportsman Club. When his children were young, Jim was active with the Cub Scouts and BG Booster Club.

Jim was a history buff and an avid deer hunter. He loved getting together with friends, watching his grandson and genuinely enjoyed helping people.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Karen (Richman) Maddalone of Bainbridge; two sons, Matthew and wife Valerie Maddalone of Oneonta, and Andrew Maddalone of Bainbridge; beloved grandson Hunter Maddalone of Oneonta; brother Kevin Maddalone of Sidney; three brothers-in-law, Gary and Judy Richamn of Bainbridge, Eric and Sandy Richman of Fort Mills, S.C., and Peter and Nancy Richman of Bainbridge; aunts and uncles Esther Vandermark of Oneonta, Eleanor and Lenny Beers of Norwich, Fred and Nancy Delello of Oneonta, Martha Delello of Oneonta and John Maddalone of Oneonta, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins, and many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Carole Maddalone, and his father- and mother-in-law, Henry and Alice Richman.

Graveside services are planned at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Bainbridge. A Celebration of Jim’s life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Sidney Fire Training Center, River Street, Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sidney Fire Department., 74 River St., Sidney, NY 13838, or to the Bainbridge Fire Department., 22 West Main St. Bainbridge, NY 13733. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.landersfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to C. H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney

