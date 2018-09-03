Jason T. Purcell, 38; Excelled In Snowmobile Racing, Golf

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Jason Thomas Purcell, 38, a construction supervisor known locally for snowmobile racing and golf, died unexpectedly due to heart failure on Aug. 29, 2018.

A memorial service and celebration of life reception will at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6, at Meadow Links Golf Course, Town of Richfield.

He was raised on Brick House Farm working alongside his family, where his work ethic and dedication to friends and family were cultivated.

As a child he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and discovered his passion for snowmobiling. As a teenager he worked at Meadow Links Golf Course where he helped build the back nine holes. At 17, he was the first player to land a hole-in-one on the second green, earning him a plaque of recognition.

Most recently, Jason was employed by the Bette & Cring Construction Group as a project superintendent. He joined the group in 2001 as laborer, and rose from there.

Jason was known for his infectious smile and willingness to lend a helping hand. In his leisure time he made many friends through his passion of snowmobiling that started as a teenager.

During Jason’s early years of snowmobiling he was an active member of Canadarago Snowtoppers, organizing events and trail riding. Jason formed Purcell Motorsports, sponsoring Revved Up Racing, DK Racing, Reed Racing, and several other teams.

He was an active member of many race teams, achieving multiple wins and championships. Most recently Jason was an active member of Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club in Old Forge.

Jason is survived by his daughter, Sage Elizabeth Purcell; parents, Steve and Barbara Purcell of Richfield Springs; siblings, Rachel (Sean) Donnelly of Haddam, Conn., Nathan (Emily) Purcell of Roan Mountain, Tenn., and Sarah Purcell, Los Angeles; nieces and nephews, Kaitlin and Shannon Donnelly, Jesse and Finley Purcell; grandparents, Richard and Helen Allen of York Beach, Maine.

He was predeceased by his brother, Jonathan Jesse Purcell on Oct. 17, 1988, at age 3; and grandparents, Gerald and Lois Purcell of Cobleskill.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Canadarago Snowtoppers Inc., P.O. Box 1486, Richfield Springs, NY 13429. The group always takes an active role in the community to help local families in times of need.

Arrangements are under the care of Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.

