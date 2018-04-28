Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › LEAF Art & Poetry Contest Brings Community Together LEAF Art & Poetry Contest Brings Community Together 04/27/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News LEAF Art & Poetry Contest Brings Community Together Observing an art piece titled “Flash-Fast” by Richard Birkett, Meaghan Mariano, Oneonta, holds her curious 1 year old son, Paul, and enjoys the art piece with friend, Shane Howell, Oneonta. The group were just part of the large crowd that filled the Wilber Mansion this evening for the LEAF Art & Poetry contest. The walls of the mansion were filled with work from local artists, with several poems also being read. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related