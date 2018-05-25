Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › OHS Grad Brings Artifacts From Armory Back To City OHS Grad Brings Artifacts From Armory Back To City 05/25/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People OHS Grad Brings Artifacts From Armory Back To City Retired OHS Athletic Director Tony Drago, left, greets one of his former students, Courtney T. Burns, now director of the state Military Museum & Veterans Research Center in Saratoga Springs. Burns was in Oneonta Thursday and today installing “Oneonta’s Own: The State Militia & National Guard in Oneonta, 1812-2003,” the new exhibit at the Oneonta History Center. It opened this afternoon and features artifacts from the city’s former Armory on Academy Street that were moved to the museum when the local facility was merged into one in Walton in 2003. Drago reminded Burns that OHS, when it was located on Arsenal Street, had a rifle team that used to practice across the street at a range in the Armory’s basement. Looking on is Art Torrey, GOHS board member. The exhibit runs until the end of August. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook1Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related