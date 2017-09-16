Oneonta’s 1st TEDx Talk Greeted With Enthusiasm

Speakers at the first Oneonta TEDx Talk, above, bringing a national phenomenon to the City of the Hills, recognize applause from attendees at the end of this afternoon’s program at Foothills. From left are retired SUNY philosophy professor Ashok Malhotra; Green Earth proprietor Dean Roberts, Core Energy leadership coach Bill Berthel, Bainbridge, Westchester Symphonic Winds conductor Curt Ebersole, Australian tennis coach Emma Doyle, LEAF Executive Director Julie Dostal, and Sara Elbert and Sohail Zandi, proprietors of Brushland Eating House, the Bovina restaurant. The 100 attendees – the number was limited by the national Ted Talks organization until Oneonta has a track record, also brainstormed on Oneonta’s challenges and opportunities, identifying outmigration of young people and lack of good jobs as key problems. TEDx Talks, the local version, is now planning TEDx Oneonta Women on Nov. 2, Dan Buttermann, who chaired the organizing committee and emceed today, announced at the end of the afternoon. In photo at left, Butterman gets a congratulatory hug from wife Ana Laura. Hartwick College, NYCM and the Otsego County Chamber were major sponsors. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

