Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Otsego County Board Contingent Absorbs Lessons Of Governance Otsego County Board Contingent Absorbs Lessons Of Governance 01/30/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Otsego County Board Contingent Absorbs Lessons Of Governance A contingent from the Otsego County Board of Representatives – from left, chairman David Bliss, Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield, and county Reps. Michele Farwell, Morris; Danny Lapin and Liz Shannon, both of Oneonta, and Andrew Marietta, Cooperstown/Town of Otsego – are absorbing lessons of good governance from colleagues statewide at the New York State Association of Counties’ annual Legislative Conference today in Albany. The keynoter was Harvard’s Stephen Goldsmith, director of Innovations in the college’s American Government Program. Workshop topics ranged from shared services to ethics and integrity in government. SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related