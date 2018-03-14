Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Otsego Now Hosts Classes In Small Business, Manufacturing Otsego Now Hosts Classes In Small Business, Manufacturing 03/14/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Otsego Now Hosts Classes In Small Business, Manufacturing Michelle Catan, the senior business advisor with SBDC New York, stands before her Small Business Training class held at the Otsego Now offices in Oneonta this morning. Otsego Now is also offering a two week manufacturing class through Broome Community College. Participants receive a certificate after the two week class and then attend a job fair where they can meet with local businesses seeking help. Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin0 Related