Parents Rejoice! It’s Back To School!

There were plenty of tears and cheers this morning as children headed off to the first day of school in Oneonta. Above, Jackson Latham wears his best end of summer scowl as mom Christina gives his brother Aaden a goodbye kiss alongside sister Kay as they are dropped off at Greater Plains Elementary. At left, Giana Dionisio holds a sign celebrating her first day of 1st grade. At right, Ari Aiyemo helps her kids Ethan and Eden find their way to class (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

