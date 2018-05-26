Perfect Weather For HOF Classic Game

Hall of Fame President Jeff Idleson, bottom right, and Jane Forbes Clark, top right, pose for a team photo with Hall of Fame inductees who came out to play ball in Doubleday Field for the Hall of Fame Classic game. Among them were Rollie Fingers, Eddie Murray, Tim Rains, Ozzie Smith, Ryan Sweeney, Chris Gomez,A.J. Pierzynski, Tim Crabtree, Todd Zeile and more. Between innings fans clamored at the gates around the fields, hoping to get autographs from the star players. At right, Goose Gossage gives a fist-bump to Russle Slamowitz and his father Adam who traveled from Reno, Nevada especially for the game. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

