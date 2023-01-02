In Memoriam: A. George Eccleston, 71 August 28, 1951 – December 26, 2022

A. George Eccleston

NEW BERLIN - A. George Eccleston, 71, of New Berlin, NY, passed away Monday December 26, 2022, in Cooperstown, NY, with his family by his side.

George was born in Cortland, NY on August 28, 1951, the son of the late Clifford and Dora Watts Eccleston. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters Emily and Kathy and brother Ron.

He is survived by four sons Bart (Kimberly Archibald) Clark of Otego, Brandon (Monica) Clark of Edmeston, Dallas “Boss Hogg” (Tabitha) Eccleston of West Edmeston, and Darryl (Cait Kinch) Eccleston of New Berlin, three daughters Jennifer Clark of Edmeston, Tanya (Dustin Coveny) Eccleston of Edmeston, and Santana (Joseph) Hoppe of VA, two sisters Lila Christian and Mel (Fayne) George, several “granddaughter”(s) and “grandson”(s), a great grandchild, several nieces and nephews, and longtime friends Tim Lidell and Dale Barton.

George lived most of his life in South New Berlin and Pittsfield working on many of the local farms. Later, he began a career in security work with Fargo Security at The Farmers’ Museum, National Baseball Hall of Fame, the mall and quite a few other spots around Cooperstown and Otsego County. He found his home away from home doing security from 1996-2022 at Crystal Lake (Adventure Bound Campground).

His interests included hunting, fishing, and the Dallas Cowboys. He was also dedicated to his community spending 50 years volunteering for several Fire Departments in the area. He was a member of the Pittsfield Fire Department for 30+ years and was Assistant Chief and Chief, for many of them.

A celebration of George’s life will be held on Sunday January 8, 2023, at the Pittsfield Fire station from 1:00-4:00pm. Donations may be made in honor of George to the Pittsfield Fire Department.