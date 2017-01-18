Possible Head-On Accident Blocks Milford Main Street

By: Jim Kevlin  01/18/2017  1:20 pm
What appeared to passing drivers to be a possible head-on collision in the Village of Milford, south of the light, has drawn emergency vehicles from around northern Otsego County to the scene at this hour. No additional details were immediately available. (Tara Barnwell/AllOTSEGO.com)
