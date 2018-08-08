Rapper’s Lake Home Sold For $1/2 Million

By: Jim Kevlin  08/08/2018  6:15 pm
Former rapper Prime Minister Pete Nice’s home on Otsego Lake’s Peggs Point reportedly sold for $500,000 this morning to Nancy Herman of Cooperstown. Peter Nash, the first white rapper to produce a top 10 hit, “Pop Goes the Weasel,” showed up, videotaped the proceedings and made brief remarks. The sheriff’s sale was conducted at 10 a.m. before a sizable crowd at the county Public Safety Building, part of the Meadows complex, by the county Sheriff’s Department. (AllOTSEGO.com 2016 photo)
