Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Rapper’s Lake Home Sold For $1/2 Million Rapper’s Lake Home Sold For $1/2 Million 08/08/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Rapper’s Lake Home Sold For $1/2 Million Former rapper Prime Minister Pete Nice’s home on Otsego Lake’s Peggs Point reportedly sold for $500,000 this morning to Nancy Herman of Cooperstown. Peter Nash, the first white rapper to produce a top 10 hit, “Pop Goes the Weasel,” showed up, videotaped the proceedings and made brief remarks. The sheriff’s sale was conducted at 10 a.m. before a sizable crowd at the county Public Safety Building, part of the Meadows complex, by the county Sheriff’s Department. (AllOTSEGO.com 2016 photo) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related