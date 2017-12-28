Route 7 Bridge Over Railroad At Worcester Now Complete

WORCESTER – A $3.9 million replacement of the Route 7 Bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in the Town of Worcester is complete, the state DOT announced today. The bridge, originally installed in 1941, connects Otsego and Schoharie counties.

“This bridge improvement project will mean a great deal to those who live and work in both Otsego and Schoharie counties and was a top priority for emergency responders as well,” said state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford. “Swift completion of this work, prior to the tough winter travel season, is a definite positive.

Construction of the new multi-girder bridge was expedited and completed in one construction season. Work began in March and was finished last month, in time for the holiday travel season. The new bridge meets today’s design standards with five-foot-wide shoulders and 23 feet of vertical clearance.

Approximately 2,000 vehicles per day travel the Route 7 Bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. When necessary, Route 7 serves as an emergency detour for Interstate 88.

