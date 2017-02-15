CCS FOURTH GRADERS INSPIRE SENATOR

SEWARD: MAKE BASEBALL

NEW YORK STATE’S SPORT

COOPERSTOWN – This idea is a home run.

Inspired by a suggestion from Anne Reis’ fourth-grade class at Cooperstown Central School, state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, has introduced legislation – Senate bill 4288 – to designate baseball as New York’s official state sport.

“Baseball is known as our national pastime but the game has deep roots and a rich history here in New York State,” said Senator Seward.

“From the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in storied Cooperstown, to the Mets and Yankees – the pinnacles of Major League Baseball – to our recently crowned Little League World Series champions from Maine-Endwell, New York State is clearly the epicenter of baseball greatness,” said Seward.

“It is time that we formally recognize baseball as our official state sport.”

Reis explained: “While studying New York State government and state symbols, the students realized that we lack a state sport. They immediately decided that baseball would be the perfect fit to fill the void and set to work building a strong case to present to Senator Seward.

“Learning that legislation has been introduced based on their work is extremely rewarding and exciting,” she said.

New York State has previously designated an official gemstone (garnet), fossil (sea scorpion), shell (bay scallop), bush (lilac), salt water fish (striped bass), and reptile (snapping turtle), to name a few.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum President Jeff Idelson likes the idea, too.

“Cooperstown serves as the spiritual home of baseball, our national pastime, as well as the eternal home of our Hall of Famers,” he said. “Since opening in 1939, more than 16 million fans have made the pilgrimage to Cooperstown to learn more about the legends of baseball and to savor the stories of our game, which are interwoven into the fabric of American culture and history.”

Senator Seward’s bill has been referred to the Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee.

