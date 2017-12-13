Son Charged With Killing Parents

By IAN AUSTIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – A 23-year-old man in is custody, charged with the slaying of his parents at the home they shared in Laurens.

Kevin Perry, 23, allegedly shot his parents, Tim and Solveig Perry, last night at their home at 400 New Road in Laurens. Following a 911 call from a relative who allegedly found the two deceased in the home, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department dispatched deputies to the scene.

A “Be On The Lookout” order was issued by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department, and Schoharie County sheriff’s deputies spotted the son’s truck, a Red Chevy Colorado, headed eastbound on I-88, and, following a high-speed chase, Perry’s vehicle overturned at Exit 23 and he was apprehended.

Perry was arraigned this morning in Town of Oneonta court in front of Town Justice Sean Farrell on the felony charges of murder, first degree, and criminal use of a weapon, first degree. He was remanded to the Otsego County Jail without bail.

Sheriff Devlin has scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m. today to provide further particulars. (Check back for details.)

