Spring Arrives A Month Early

02/24/2017

Amairh Morrison, makes bubbles for her siblings Aaliyah and Isaiah to chase in Neahwa Park this afternoon. One would have thought it was a beautiful April day as unseasonably warm temperatures pushed temperatures near 70 degrees. The weather did not go unnoticed as droves of people headed out into the sunshine to play sports, ride bikes, sunbathe or just enjoy the day with a walk. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)