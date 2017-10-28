Steven D. Purdy, 70; Marine, Musician Active In Morris LIfe

MORRIS – Steven D. Purdy, 70, a Marine and musician active in Morris community life, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, with his family by his side.

Steve was born the son of Theodore and Jacqueline Purdy on Aug. 18, 1947 in Walton. He served honorably in the Marine Corps from December 1968 to December 1970.

Steve was a long-time resident of Morris and was involved in many community organizations. He was a member of the Red Knights, commissioner of the Morris Fire Department, American Legion Post 1135 Morris, and on the board of the Northeast Classic Car Museum, Norwich. Steve was an avid musician and keyboard player; playing for more than 40 years with Don, Jim, and Dale. He also coached youth soccer in Morris.

Steve will be remembered for his great sense of humor. He loved to spend time with friends and neighbors. Steve was famously opinionated and sarcastic, qualities he passed qualities down to his daughters. Steve was affectionately known as “DA”. Steve enjoyed his therapy dogs George and Gracie.

Steve is survived by his wife Nancy and his daughters Heather (Stephen) Pond and Sarah Purdy (Tim Gould); grandchildren Matthew, Benjamin, and Emerson; brother Dale (Shannon) Purdy, sister Melissa (Roger) Frewert, cousin Patrick O’Hara and family, Uncle Phillip Inglee, and the “Lake Street Gang” as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Steve was predeceased by his mother Jacqueline and his step-father Bill Pickens.

Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Johnston Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, South New Berlin, with Father Steve White officiating. Burial will be in the spring at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Steven may be made to the Susquehanna Animal Shelter or St Matthews Episcopal Church.

