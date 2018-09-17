Steven Mednansky, 89; Korean Era Veteran, Amphenol Retiree

LAURENS – Steven Mednansky, 89, of Laurens, a Korean Era veteran and Amphenol retiree, passed away on September 13, 2018 at his home.

He was born on Aug. 18, 1929, in Burlington, Conn., a son of the late Paul and Eva (Kovacovic) Mednansky. He was a graduate of Laurens Central School.

Steve was employed by Amphenol in Sidney from where he retired. Steve also enjoyed his farming.

He was a proud Army veteran who served during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he became an active life member of the American Legion Post #1688 in Laurens and current member of the Morris VFW.

Steve is survived by his loving family, sisters; Emily Timer and Matilda (Jack) Kostbar, sister-in-law; Sally Mednansky and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a sister, Ellen, brothers; John and Paul and brother-in-law Albert Timer.

A graveside service with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in Laurens Village Cemetery.

The family request is for no flowers, please. Donations in memory of Steven may be made to: Laurens American Legion Post # 1688, 11 Main St, Laurens, NY 13796 or the Morris VFW, Po Box 2, Morris, NY 13808.

For online condolences to his family visit: www.johnstonfh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnston Funeral Home in Morris.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin