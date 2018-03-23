Tentrr Cuts Ribbon On Manufacturing Facility

By PARKER FISH • Special to AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – With the applause of dozens who turned up to learn more about the new startup company in Oneonta, Michael D’Agostino cut through the orange ribbon in front of one of his trademark camp sites. D’Agostino, founder of the new camping company Tentrr, has high hopes for the company that he created just three years ago.

“We’re on track to have 1000 campsites across the country,” D’Agostino said. The new manufacturing facility in Oneonta’s Pony Farm business district has already created 20 new jobs.

Handing out hats, koozies, stickers, and informational pamphlets, Tentrr opened their brand new facility to the public so that people could see first hand, what the Tentrr experience will look like. D’Agostino discussed the importance of sourcing everything locally for the new business in his address to the crowd.

“Tentrr was born here in the Catskills,” he said. “Everything is made here in the U.S. which is important to me, but what’s more important is that it’s all made in rural areas to support local economy.”

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin