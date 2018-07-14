TREES TOPPLE AS STORM HITS

An outlier in a line of strong thunderstorms winged the Cooperstown area shortly before 6 this evening, toppling trees along River Road, Route 28 (near Kevin’s Ford) and in the village itself. Here, Lordan and Lisa Bunch smile with relief, after a maple that snapped in their front yard at Beaver and Delaware streets narrowly missing their house. At left, firefighters confer after pushing a pine that snapped and fell across the bridge at Bowerstown (Route 33 and Murphy Hill Road) into Susquehanna Creek. Within minutes, the sky had cleared and the sun was shining again. The National Weather Service was expecting the storm to follow a line between Unadilla and Sanitaria Springs in Broome County. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 102 Google+ 0 Linkedin