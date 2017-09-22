Troop C Invites Public To 100th Celebration

By:  09/22/2017  7:10 pm
Click on image for details of all the events at the Troop C centennial celebration.

UNADILLA – Maj. William McEvoy, the Troop C commander, today issued an invitation for the public to help celebrate the New York State Police’s 100 years of service by attending the Centennial Open House 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Unadilla Barracks.

This is a family-oriented event, featuring demonstrations by K-9, Helicopter Rescue, Underwater Recovery Team (SCUBA), Special Operations Response Team (SORT), the Centennial Mounted Unit, and more.

Also, there will be historical displays, firearm displays, vintage Troop cars, motorcycles, along with hands-on patrol car displays, McGruff the Crime Dog, tours of Troop Headquarters and the new Forensic Center.

The event is free and the public is welcome, McEvoy said. There will be some merchandise and food for sale by vendorsr.

All parking will be done at off-site parking on Delaware Avenue and Union Street in Sidney. Shuttle buses will be running and are handicap accessible.

