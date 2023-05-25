𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭

WIN A $50.00 GIFT CARD TO THE BLUE MINGO GRILL!

Whether you are honoring those who served our nation in the armed forces this coming holiday weekend, enjoying a picnic with family and friends, sightseeing or just relaxing at home with the kids, please send us your Memorial Day Weekend photos.

Iron String Press staff will choose their favorite photo, to be printed in “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” and shared on the AllOtsego Facebook page.

All photos will be posted in a photo gallery on our website, AllOtsego.com.

E-mail your photos to darlay@allotsego.com no later than Tuesday, May 30 at noon. And have a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend!

Special thanks to the folks at the Blue Mingo Grill for sponsoring this effort.