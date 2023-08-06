News In Brief: June 8, 2023

June 8, 2023

Photo Contest Is Extended

OTSEGO COUNTY—Whether you honored those who served our nation in the armed forces over the recent holiday weekend, enjoyed a picnic or parade with family and friends, went sightseeing or just relaxed at home with the kids, please send us your favorite Memorial Day Weekend photographs.

Iron String Press staff will choose their favorite photo, to be printed in “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” and shared on the AllOtsego Facebook page.

All photographs will be posted in a photo gallery on our website, AllOtsego.com, and the winning picture will earn the photographer a $50.00 gift certificate to the Blue Mingo Grill.

E-mail your photos to darlay@allotsego.com no later than end of day on Wednesday, June 14.

Please include the photographer’s name, phone number and e-mail address, along with a brief description of the photo subject and/or activity.

Special thanks to the folks at the Blue Mingo Grill for sponsoring this effort and to our readers for sharing their special moments and memories for all to enjoy.

Dems To Introduce Candidates

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Democratic Club will host a Meet the Candidates Breakfast at 9 a.m. on June 10. It will be held at Get Fresh on Main café, 254 Main Street, Oneonta. Democratic and Independent candidates for the Oneonta Common Council and the Otsego County Board will address the meeting. Council members Luke Murphy, Kaytee Lipari and Emily Falco, County Board candidate Nora Mendez, and Common Council candidates Cecelia Walsh-Russo, Shannon McHugh and Donald Garrison.

Steering Committee member Gary Maffei said, “We are excited to have these individuals attending and meeting the voters. There will be big changes on the Common Council this year and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

For more information, visit the “Oneonta Democratic Club” Facebook page. RSVP to garymaffei@gmail.com.

Library Releases June Schedule

COOPERSTOWN—The Village Library of Cooperstown announced its calendar of June events. The Baby and Toddler Prom will begin at 10 a.m. on June 14. Children aged 4 and under and their parents are invited to dance, play, and create. Registration is required. The Cooperstown Children’s Choir will perform on the porch at 12:30 p.m. on June 17. The Friends of the Village Library Annual Summer Book Sale will begin on June 24 and run for a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a final book collection for the sale from 10 a.m. to noon on June 17.

Hill City Celebrations Fundraiser

ONEONTA—Hill City Celebrations (formerly First Night Oneonta) will hold a fundraising event at 6 p.m. on June 22 on the Main Entrance patio at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center. It will feature local food trucks and music from the Stan Fox Quintet. Donations will support the Hometown Fourth of July Celebration, which features a parade, all-day family-friendly events, and fireworks. Hill City Celebrations is a volunteer organization that promotes arts and culture in a family-friendly atmosphere. In addition to the Fourth of July, it produces the Oneonta Festival of Lights and First Night at the Foothills.

Hyde Hall To Host Block Party

SPRINGFIELD—Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park will kick off the summer with a block party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. The day will include activities, animals, crafts, programs, guided hikes and live music. Glimmerglass Festival will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., followed by Hanzolo from 1-3 p.m. Dozens of local organizations will attend. Hyde Hall Executive Director Jonathan Maney said, “Come and enjoy our incredible views, listen to live music, eat good food, meet the animals, and see how our friends and partners are making Otsego County such a wonderful place!” A full list of participants is available on the Hyde Hall website. The rain date is set for June 11. Paid Hyde Hall mansion tours will be available during the festival.

Pride Prom Set for June 10th

ONEONTA—The second annual Pride Prom will be held in the atrium of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30. This year’s theme is “Wonderland.” The event will feature dancing, face painting, specialty cocktails, prizes, fashion and drag performances. A release said, “Prom was created to be welcoming to ALL, so please don’t be shy… there will be no judgment, only love and acceptance.” Tickets are $15.00 and all sales benefit the Otsego Pride Alliance. Prom is for those 18 and over. For more information, contact OPA via the Facebook page.

Oneonta PEO Celebrates 60th

ONEONTA—The Oneonta chapter of the PEO Sisterhood will celebrate its 60th anniversary on June 8 at 1 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church. PEO is an international women’s organization dedicated to supporting women’s education through loans and scholarships. It was founded as a mutual aid sorority at Iowa Wesleyan University in 1869. For more information, visit www.peointernational.org.

Deceased Person Found at Fox

ONEONTA—A staff member at A.O. Fox Hospital discovered a deceased person in a public restroom on May 31. According to a release, the individual was not a patient at the time. Hospital authorities immediately contact law enforcement and are cooperating in the ongoing investigation. A Bassett spokesperson expressed sympathy for the person’s loved ones.

Farm Hosts Felting Workshop

COOPERSTOWN—Master artisan Bobbi Goldman will teach a workshop on felting at Hulse Hill Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Each participant will make a completed project to take home. Admission is $60.00 and beverages will be provided. For more information or to register, visit https://www.hhfarmshop.com/.

Bank Helps Habitat for Humanity

ONEONTA—Community Bank Senior District Manager Michael Walling presented a check to Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County board members and volunteers on June 5. The donation is intended to support Habitat’s efforts to build two new houses this summer. The Otsego County chapter is hosting a “Care-A-Vanner” event, which brings volunteers from across the country to work on a two-week building rush. For more information or to get involved, visit https://habitatotsego.org/.

SQSPCA Seeks Foster Families

COOPERSTOWN—The Susquehanna SPCA announced that it is in dire need of foster families to care for animals before they are adopted. It expects a large influx of puppies and kittens in the coming weeks and, as always, has a number of adult animals in need of a home. Fostering can be as brief as one night and will look different for different families. The SQSPCA provides food, supplies, in-county transportation, veterinary support and other resources. For more information or to sign up, contact eylitalo@sqspca.org or visit the Susquehanna SPCA Foster group on Facebook.

Exploration Days Begin at HMM

EAST MEREDITH—Hanford Mills Museum will host its first Exploration Day of the season from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. These special events give visitors a chance to explore the mill and enjoy special programming. Admission is by donation rather than the usual rates. During the June 17 event, museum visitors will see the historic mill machinery and kitchen technology in the John Hanford Farmhouse. There will also be children’s activities in the Learning Lab, open for the first time since 2019, and a panel from Intelligent Green Solutions to discuss solar power. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until October 15. Guided tours are offered each day at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended. For more information or to sign up for a tour, visit www.hanfordmills.org.