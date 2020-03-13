1 (607) 547-5555 Worried You May Have Coronavirius? Call Bassett Hotline

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – (607) 547-5555 is “your pathway to help.”

If you have coronavirus symptoms – fever, coughing, trouble breathing – don’t rush to the emergency room or your primary care doctor.

Call Bassett Hospital’s coronavirus hotline: (607) 547-5555.

You may be told you don’t need to worry.

You may be told you need to see a doctor or medical professional, and will be given an appointment and told what to do text.

You may be screened remotely, via telemedicine. Perhaps you can be treated at home, to avoid coming in contact with other people.

But first, call (607) 547-5555

CLICK FOR BASSETT CORONAVIRUS RESOURCE PAGE

“It is critically important that people call ahead” – to (607) 547-5555, said Dr. Steven Heneghan, chief clinical officer. “They may not need to be seen in person. In fact, many people with upper respiratory illness have influenza or a simple cold.”

This was the message delivered to the region’s press at noon today by Dr. Bill Streck, Bassett Healthcare president/CEO, and his leadership team on this issue, Drs. Bill LeCates, Bassett president, Heneghan, and Charles Hyman, infectious disease specialist.

“We are not here in a state of surprise,” said Streck, who said, worried about events in Wuhan, China, the hospital established a team in January to prepare for what has now happened: the COVID-19 virus is evident across the U.S., even in Central New York.

The plan – with (607) 547-5555 as the centerpiece – “is systematic, calm and rational,” Streck said.

As a backdrop to today’s briefing, Governor Cuomo announced one case had emerged in Herkimer County, to the north, and Delaware County, to the south. One of those cases, the doctors said today, is being treated at Bassett.

Generally, Streck’s assessment reflected what his lieutenant’s reported.

LeCates reported a suite of rooms, where air circulation has been modified with the coronavirus in mind, is ready for patients. While more vaccinations will be needed, allowing tests to be assessed by private labs has eased a loggerhead at the state lab in Albany. Visits by family and friends to inpatients have been limeted.

“We are preparing for an increased need in hospital care,” he said.

Added, Hyman, “we’re creating a pathway so people can access what they need.”