10 PEOPLE PER THANKSGIVING FEAST REBUFFED

ALBANY – The New York State Sheriff’s Association issued a statement a few minutes ago saying county sheriffs’ departments lack the resources to enforce Governor Cuomo’s edict:  That no more than 10 New Yorkers can gather together at a Thanksgiving Dinner.

“We in law enforcement do not have the resources nor the legal authority,” said the statement, which was unsigned.  Questions about it were referred to Peter Kehoe, the NYSSA’s exective director.

CLICK HERE FOR SHERIFFS’ STATEMENT

