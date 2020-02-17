Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › 11th-Hour Push To Block Administrator Job Fails 11th-Hour Push To Block Administrator Job Fails 02/17/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News CLICK FOR 2/5/20 COUNTY BOARD VIDEO 11th-Hour Push To Block Administrator Job Fails A last-ditch effort by county Rep. Ed Frazier, R-Unadilla, to block the new county-administrator position failed at the February meeting of the Otsego County Board of Representatives on the 5th. A resolution was introduced setting the salary at $100,000, and Frazier said the money can be better used. After lively debate, only Keith McCarty, R-East Springfield, voted against setting the salary level and advertising to fill the new position. The discussion begins at 1:50:31 on the videotape. The county board also approved raising the county bed tax by 2 percent. Seated next to Frazier are county Reps. Adrienne Martini and Clark Oliver, both Oneonta Democrats. On the dias is County Attorney Ellen Coccoma.