Cuomo Deliberating On Reopening State

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo has begun deliberations into reopening New York State’s economy, although the way ahead is still unclear.

“When we talk about reopening, let’s study the data and let’s look at what has happened around the world,” he said at today’s briefing. “Let’s make sure the best health minds in the country are giving us their best advice.

“How do we go forward? We stay New York tough. New York tough means more than just tough, it means discipline. It means unified. It means loving. And it means smart. Now is a time to be smart. Now more than ever. That’s what it means to be New York tough and we are.”

He also announced New York State is ramping up antibody testing, currently conducting 300 tests with the idea of conducting 1,000 a day by next Friday and 2,000 a day the following week.

New York has been collaborating with New Jersey and Connecticut, and the governor is seeking a full partnership with the federal government.