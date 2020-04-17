To Aid Customers, NYCM Announces 15% Reimbursement

EDMESTON – To help customers affected by the economic downturn, NYCM Insurance today announced it will be issuing a credit to its approximately 230,000 auto policyholders.

All auto policyholders as of April 30 will receive a 15 percent credit back from their April and May premiums. Customers will not need to do anything to receive this credit, as it will be mailed to the address on their policy in the coming weeks.

“We are actively finding ways to continue to support essential employees and local communities, whom we are indebted to, however we want to also give back to our valued customers for doing their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said President/CEO Dan Robinson.

“It is our responsibility to protect our customers, no matter the circumstance. While finances may be weighing heavily on the minds of many right now, we feel it’s important to give back what we can,” he added.

In addition to providing this credit to its auto policyholders, NYCM has stopped any notice of cancellation for non-payment of premium and will continue to do so until further notice.

NYCM is also providing alternative payment options to help customers through financial hardship due to COVID-19. In accordance with social distancing guidelines, NYCM has adapted to how they are providing service to its customers by using digital tools to assess damage to homes and vehicles. NYCM hopes this allows its customers to get back to normal as soon as possible.

NYCM Insurance has placed an emphasis on safety for it’s more than 850 employees and 1,200 independent agents across the state of New York.

“Most of the NYCM Insurance work-force has been serving our customers and agents remotely since March 18 in an effort to keep them and their families safe during these times.” Robinson continued. “We are proud to provide care to our customers in innovative ways while continuing to compensate our employees during this time.”