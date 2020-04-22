Fire Companies Salute

Our Healthcare Heroes

IMG_4431

Fire trucks from Cooperstown area companies descended on the corner of Fair Street and Atwell Road at 6:30 p.m. today, sirens sounding and horns blowing, in tribute to Bassett Hospital employees who have been on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus. About 100 staffers from the ER, security and other departments poured out onto the lawn, ignoring the wind and freezing temperatures, to accept accolades, some carry posters to salute the firefighters in return. The tribute was proposed by Cooperstown Fire Chief Jim Tallman and Fly Creek’s Steve Baker, and coordinated by Victor Jones, assistant director of Otsego County Emergency Services. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)