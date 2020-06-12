John F. Holdorf 1933-2020

IN MEMORIAM

EDMESTON – John F. Holdorf, 86, of Edmeston, passed away June 10, 2020, at home with family guiding his end-of-life care.

Born Aug. 24, 1933, in Huntington, NY, John was the son of Harry A. Holdorf and Maria Rubacha Marrs. Raised and educated in the Huntington area, he was a graduate of South Huntington High School where he excelled scholastically. He was also a three-sport athlete, with football being his favorite sport.

Upon graduation in 1952, he received the RPI Award for mathematics and the Rotary International Athletic Award. In addition, John was also the recipient of a full academic scholarship to Harvard University, which he declined in order to remain close to his family.

Being of German heritage, John soon learned the family trade of carpentry from his father and older brothers, who all worked in the construction industry. The skills of carpentry were often useful throughout his life and especially as he furthered his education on a part-time basis while raising his family.

John attended Hofstra College for two years prior to joining the U.S. Army on June 11, 1956. He served in Germany as a member of the Army Security Agency with a rank of Specialist Third Class and was honorably discharged on May 23, 1958. Following his return to college he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics. He became employed in the Deer Park Public School System as a junior high school mathematics instructor and eventual chair of the department, where he taught for ten years. During this time he achieved a Master’s Degree in education from Hofstra College.

On Aug. 16, 1958, John and Doris E. Boltizar were united in marriage at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Huntington, NY. They built a home on Weston Street, Huntington Station, with the help of John’s brother, Elwood. Their three children were born in Huntington.

In the summer of 1970, the family moved upstate to Schoharie, NY, where John took a position as mathematics department chair in the Schoharie Central School System. During his employment at Schoharie Central School he pursued an advanced supervisory administrative certificate from The State University of NY at Albany. In the fall of 1976, John took a position as school principal in the Edmeston Central School System. In 1980 he became Superintendent of Edmeston Schools and served in this position until his retirement in 1993.

During the many happy years spent in Edmeston, John was a member of the Edmeston Rotary Club, International; the Edmeston United Methodist Church, where he served as trustee chair; the Board of Cooperative Educational Services; and the Otsego Rural Housing Authority. John’s interest in education of the young prompted his family to establish the John and Doris Holdorf Family Scholarship, for a graduating student at Edmeston Central School, in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. The scholarship has been given yearly since 2008.

In 2005, John and Doris built a home in the countryside just outside of Edmeston. John often drew attention to the pastoral beauty of their setting, enhanced by grazing deer and turkey. Here John remained physically fit into his early 80s, walking 2+ miles a day on the hills surrounding their home.

Also, during his retirement years he enjoyed meeting with friends for a cup of coffee.

He is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Maria Holdorf; his brothers Edward Marrs, Harry Holdorf, Frederick Holdorf and Elwood Holdorf, and sister Caroline Holdorf. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Doris (Boltizar) Holdorf, his daughter, Lise E. Tracey (Brian) and sons John E. (Lisa) and Eric B. (Diane) Holdorf; sisters Helen Roselle and Alice Springer and sister-in-law Jane McGeown; grandchildren Emily Holdorf, John Tracey, Daniel Tracey, Felix Holdorf, Lindsay Holdorf, Annelise Tracey and Zander Holdorf as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins, and many friends on Long Island and in Upstate New York.

The family wishes to thank Drs. Douglas DeLong and Michael Miller of Bassett Healthcare Network for their care during his journey with myasthenia gravis, which began in 2016. Gratitude is also expressed to Helios Care of Oneonta and Uncommon Care for their help in management of John’s care as well as the Edmeston EMS Squad.

Public visitation will be from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at the Delker-Terry Funeral Home, at 30 South Street, Edmeston, NY. Because of current restrictions, please come prepared to possibly wait to enter the funeral home and maintain social distancing and safety protocols.

A private funeral service will be performed by Rev. John A. Buddle, minister of the Edmeston United Methodist Church. Interment at the Edmeston Union cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Holdorf Family Scholarship at the Edmeston Central School, 11 North Street, Edmeston, NY or the Edmeston Emergency Squad, East Street, Edmeston, NY.