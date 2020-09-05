Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Sports › Recovery Run Virtual This Year, But Family Still Gathers To Reflect Recovery Run Virtual This Year, But Family Still Gathers To Reflect 09/05/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports Recovery Run Virtual This Year, But Family Still Gathers To Reflect Cathy Rothenberger, left, runs with granddaughters Addison, front, and Piper, left, in Neahwa Park marking the start of the 2020 Rothenberger Road to Recovery Run, in memory of her son Lucas. The race, organized by Friends of Recovery of Delaware-Otsego has gone virtual this year, allowing people from across the country to compete for the highest cumulative distance now through September 30. Friends and family gathered for a small ceremony this morning in solidarity to share memories and show support for community members struggling with addiction. “If people have the opportunity to open up, it helps relieve some of the pain.” said Cathy Rothenberger, as she stood with husband Dale. “There are resources and committed members of this community who can help you. We are a society of helping people and I hop that people can take advantage of that.”(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)