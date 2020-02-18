2 INJURED IN HCCC STABBING

HERKIMER – Two people were stabbed during a fight at 1 p.m. at Herkimer County Community College’s Campus Meadows housing, the college announced a few minutes ago. The college’s Campus Safety Office is investigating, assisted by Herkimer police.

The two are are being treated, and their injuries are considered non-life threatening. No arrests have been made at this time.

As the investigation continues, “the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority,” according to a statement from the college, which includes Otsego County residents among its students.