By: Jim Kevlin  02/18/2020  2:30 pm
2 INJURED IN HCCC STABBING

2 INJURED IN HCCC STABBING

 02/18/2020

2 INJURED IN

HCCC STABBING

HERKIMER – Two people were stabbed during a fight at 1 p.m. at Herkimer County Community College’s  Campus Meadows housing, the college announced a few minutes ago.  The college’s Campus Safety Office is investigating, assisted by Herkimer police.

The two are are being treated, and their injuries are considered non-life threatening.  No arrests have been made at this time.

As the investigation continues, “the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority,” according to a statement from the college, which includes Otsego County residents among its students.

