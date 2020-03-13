2 Virus Cases, Surface Locally, Governor Reports

Bassett Plans Press Briefing Today

COOPERSTOWN – Governor Cuomo revealed yesterday that the coronavirus is surfacing locally, with one case each in Herkimer and Delaware counties.

Locally, calls started coming last evening of one, perhaps two cases being treated at Bassett Hospital. However, the hospital is declining to confirm any cases.

A press conference on the matter is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. today, and more details may be available at that time.

Meanwhile, if you have information on the outbreak, please alert our reporters at 607-547-6103, email info@allotsego.com, or text 607-643-2514