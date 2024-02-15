Letter from the 2024 Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee

Warm Regards and Many Thanks

We extend our sincerest gratitude to more than 100 individuals, businesses, and organizations that generously supported the 2024 Cooperstown Winter Carnival.

Hundreds of residents and visitors joined us for a myriad of winter festivities, ranging from the delightful Hot Cocoa Kick-Off at The Otesaga Resort Hotel to the inaugural Blizzard Bash tailgate event at Doubleday Field parking lot, and everything in between!

The success of the Cooperstown Winter Carnival, orchestrated under the auspices of the Cooperstown Lions Club, is indebted to the combined contributions of everyone involved. This achievement was made possible through the generous support of an Otsego County Community Grant, and invaluable marketing assistance from Paperkite and Destination Marketing Otsego County/This is Cooperstown.

We extend our deepest gratitude to our Snowball Sponsors: Bassett Healthcare Network, Leatherstocking Credit Union and Optum. Special recognition is also extended to our hospitality venue, the Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, and the support provided by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce as well as the Village of Cooperstown for their essential involvement and backing.

The 56th edition of the Cooperstown Winter Carnival was truly a triumph, and it was made possible by each and every one of you who attended and supported the cause.

We’re counting on your continued support! Stay tuned for updates on the planning and participation for the 2025 Winter Carnival. Your involvement is key! www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com

2024 Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee