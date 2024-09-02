In Memoriam

Henry J. Phillips III

1934-2024

HENRY J. PHILLIPS III

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Henry “Hank” Phillips of Cooperstown died peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The only child of Henry J. and Laura M. Phillips (née Tierney), Hank was born December 12, 1934 in Pittston, Pennsylvania and raised in Amsterdam, New York. Upon graduating high school, Hank attended the Albany College of Pharmacy, receiving his degree in 1957. Shortly after passing his board exams and receiving his pharmacy license in New York, Hank was employed at Albany Med as a staff pharmacist. Hank and his fellow Albany College of Pharmacy classmates maintained a very close relationship. They have met every year since graduation, and their children are still friends today.

In Albany, Hank met his love, Dottie, who had also moved there after high school in Ilion to pursue a business degree. The two fell in love, and Hank decided to go to Florida to get his Florida Pharmacist License and secure a job. In 1958, Mercy Hospital hired him, and he ran back to propose to Dottie. The two were wed in Ilion on April 15, 1961. The young couple moved to Coral Gables, Florida, and, on February 10, 1962, gave birth to their daughter, Susan.

That same year, Hank received a call from his college buddy, Ed Badgley. Ed explained that there was an opportunity to purchase a pharmacy in Cooperstown. He asked if Hank would partner with him to buy the business and the building above it. Hank and Dottie jumped at the chance and moved to Cooperstown, where they have remained for more than 60 years.

Hank adored Cooperstown for the people and fellowship he found. He loved the customers and his neighbors, becoming very active in local events. In 1965, Hank served as the president of the PTA. In 1966, Hank organized Cooperstown’s first Summer Festival. In September of the same year, his son Stephen was born. In February of 1967, Hank and his good friend Joe Canzeri served as co-chairmen of the first annual Winter Carnival. Hank personally organized the first gymkhana on Otsego Lake, and for many years, Hank and his little VW Bug slid across the ice, taking first place.

In 1970, Hank served as the president of the Lions Club. In 1973, he was president of the Chamber of Commerce. From 1978 to 1980, he was assistant scout master of Troop 1254 and enjoyed many camping and hiking trips with his son and all the kids.

Nineteen-eighty was a busy year, as Hank received his pilot’s license and was elected to the Otsego County Board of Representatives. From 1981 to 1989, he served as an Otsego town councilman. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Cooperstown Community Foundation and, from 1983 to 1985, was a member of the board of the Glimmerglass Opera. Hank also served five years as a board member of the Oneonta Savings and Loan and Astoria Federal Savings and Loan.

From 1962 to 1991, Hank and Ed ran Withey’s Pharmacy at 92 Main Street in the Ironclad Building. Across the street was another classmate from Albany College of Pharmacy, Bob Smullens. Bob and the Adsits ran Church & Scott pharmacy. The two businesses supported each other and the community in a spirit of friendly competition until a major chain pharmacy opened next door. In 1992, they sold Withey’s and their half of the building. Hank went to work for Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich as director of pharmacy. In 1993, he was hired by Vyners Pharmacy Services to manage the pharmacy needs of 1,350 patients in several nursing homes across upstate New York.

After retirement, Hank spent the summers on his boat on Otsego Lake. Both on the lake and around town, Hank could be seen in the company of his dog, Arturo, and volunteering for the Cooperstown Food Pantry.

Hank is survived by his wife, Dottie, his daughter, Susan Tanahey (Sunset Beach, North Carolina), his son Stephen (Cooperstown/Madrid, Spain), and his grandsons Stephen Tanahey (Charlotte, North Carolina) and Michael Tanahey (Greensboro, North Carolina).

Friends are welcome to pay their respects to the Phillips family from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2024 at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, with Fr. Michael Cambi, pastor, presiding. Immediately following Mass, all attending are welcome to a reception in the Parish Hall located behind the church.

Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Index.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.