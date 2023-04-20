Valentine’s Soirée Raises More Than $250,000.00 for School-Based Health

School-Based Health staff and school superintendents pose with the event’s honorary guests, Chris Kjolhede, MD, MPH, and Jane V. Hamilton, RN. Bottom row, from left: Denise Hernandez, Corinne Smith, Jane Hamilton, Dawn Calkins, Paul Arandia, Courtney Graham-Arandia, Emily Wentworth, Kristen Stanford, Denise Dye, Ann Marie Mills, Susan Converse. Middle row: Chris Kjolhede, Janet Erickson, Gloria Robinson, Kerri LeBlanc, Jessica Gaske, Betsy Duerheimer, Michelle Nieves. Top row: Holly Bennett, Ruthanne Van Buren, Brittney Hanford, Tammy Loucks, Janet Erickson, Kristen Wager, Leah Carpenter, Laura Everett, Gabrielle Rocha de Assis, Sandra LaPre, Stacey Sickler, Carl Nieves, Barbara Conklin, Ann Padovani. (Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN

More than 330 guests attended the Friends of Bassett Healthcare Network’s fifth annual Valentine’s Soirée at The Otesaga Resort Hotel on Saturday, February 11. The event raised more than $250,000.00 in support of Bassett’s School-Based Health and Dental Program.

This year’s soirée paid tribute to two individuals who have been key to the 30-year-long success of Bassett’s SBHD Program—Chris Kjolhede, MD, MPH, Bassett pediatrician and program co-director, and Jane V. Hamilton, RN, practice manager. They have a combined 57 years of dedicated service to the program. Their desire to help close the gap in healthcare coverage for rural children, many of whom are poor or live in areas where care is not readily available, was made possible by the establishment of this program.

“We are very appreciative of the continued support from our sponsors for Bassett programs and initiatives,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and chief executive officer of Bassett Healthcare Network. “The proceeds of this year’s event will have a profound impact on Bassett’s 21 School-Based Health Centers. It is also the dedication and commitment of our Board of Trustees, Friends of Bassett team, and other volunteers that made the Valentine’s Soirée the remarkable success that it was.”

Hamilton said she and Dr. Kjolhede are extremely grateful to the Bassett Healthcare Network and for the generous support of so many caring donors, which enables the school-based health program to treat more than 7,000 children and youth in its 17-community region.

“The School-Based Health Centers provide easy access to quality medical, mental health and dental care for children. Without SBHCs, many children would not receive timely, essential care,” Hamilton explained.

Friends of Bassett extends a special thank you to lead sponsor, NYCM Insurance; Founder’s Circle sponsor, Tom Morgan and Erna Morgan McReynolds; Chairman’s Circle sponsors, Dr. and Mrs. Charles and Natacha Casale, Davin Healthcare, Arnold Drogen, EPIC Landscapes Inc., Terry and Keith Fulmer, KPMG LLP, McCarthy Building Companies Inc., and The Otesaga Resort Hotel; Leadership Circle sponsors, Bank of Cooperstown, Patricia and Robert Hanft, Mirabito Energy Products, O’Connor First, Attorneys-at-Law, and Preferred Mutual Insurance Company; and President’s Forum sponsors, Tricia Asaro and Steven Kroll, Monica Brané and Bennett Sandler, Elaine and Marc Bresee, Eastern Heating and Cooling, Hill and Markes Inc., Robert Nelson and Van Broughton Ramsey, Senator James and Cindy Seward, Thorn Gershon Tymann & Bonnani LLP, Ellen Tillapaugh and Gary Kuch, Kathleen and John Zogby, and Dr. Amy and Jerel Zoltick.

A special thanks is also extended to the Valentine’s Soirée committee: Holly Bennett; Mike Cook; MTC DJ Service; Jane Hamilton, RN; Betty Hamel; Jackie Hull, A Rose is a Rose Florist; Chris Kjolhede, MD, MPH; and Corrine Smith.

“The Soiree was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the SBHD Program and how it meets important needs of the students and families in our rural communities,” Dr. Kjolhede reiterated. “That so many people were so generous with their gifts, humbles all of us on the team. We are very grateful to all.”