Retired relief pitcher Dickie Noles, who helped the Phillies win the 1980 World Series, works with Pathfinder Village athletes on fielding. (Pathfinder Village photo)

Pathfinder Athletes Enjoy Skills Clinic with Former MLB Players

COOPERSTOWN—The Pathfinder Village All-Stars showed heart and hustle on Tuesday, August 29 at Doubleday Field. For the third summer, members of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association hosted a skills clinic at the game’s storied field to benefit people with Down syndrome and other disabilities.

Progressing through fielding, pitching, and batting stations, Pathfinder’s athletes brought their A-game and listened intently as the former big leaguers made recommendations and offered encouragement. The universal appeal of the National Pastime was unmistakable, and the “plink” of bats hitting balls, accomplished smiles, and enthusiastic cheers filled the afternoon.

The clinic included more than 60 players from Pathfinder Village. This year’s MLBPAA coaches included Clint Hurdle, the former manager of the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates; Tom Carroll, a retired pitcher with the 1974-75 “Big Red Machine” Cincinnati Reds; Jonah Bayliss, a past relief pitcher for Kansas City and Pittsburgh; Gary Holle, a former first baseman and pinch hitter for the Texas Rangers; Frank Seminara, a past starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres and New York Mets; Dickie Noles, the 11-season player whose relief pitching in Game 4 helped the Phillies win the 1980 World Series; and Evan Scribner, the right-handed pitcher who played for San Diego, Oakland, and Seattle. Rick Bernardo, an All-American first baseman who played on three College World Series teams for the University of Maine and played for the Rangers’ farm teams and the Taiwan Lions, also joined in on the coaching duties.

“This clinic we host for the residents of Pathfinder Village has become one of my favorite days of the year,” said Hurdle. “To collaborate with our small group, and to watch and make the day happen puts a smile on everyone’s heart.”

Former Colorado Rockies Manager Clint Hurdle assists Gavin Beckwith with his glove during the skills clinic at historic Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. (Pathfinder Village photo)

“All the MLBPAA members who volunteer their time had their hearts tugged in as well,” he added. “In baseball terms…it was a five-run home run!”

Along with MLBPAA members, the skills clinic was organized by dedicated volunteers, spearheaded by Monica Clark of Pathfinder Village and Dr. Joe Dutkowsky of Cooperstown, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon with Bassett Healthcare Network, who has spent his career creating opportunities for people with disabilities. Other volunteers at Doubleday included Dan and Cindy Codi of Marlboro; Karla and Christian Hurdle of Anna Maria Island, Florida; Dr. Michael and Carole Lachance of Cooperstown; Dan Jason of Schenectady; and Brandon and Brayman Clark of Edmeston, among others.

Frank Seminara is all smiles as Pathfinder Village athlete Theresa Clark refines her pitching. (Pathfinder Village photo)

“It’s almost magical when these special athletes play baseball with former major league players,” said Dr. Dutkowsky. “It’s transformative, a judgement-free zone where those who have achieved at the highest-level share with persons with Down syndrome and other disabilities the fundamental joys of what human beings can do with a ball, a bat, and a glove.”

“The annual clinic with the former elite players has grown each year,” said Pathfinder’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul C. Landers. “There’s a real affinity between these men who have played baseball at its most competitive level, and Pathfinder’s residents, who show the same love and commitment to the game.”

Each Pathfinder athlete received a personalized jersey courtesy of Baseball Fantasy Camps for Kids, specially created by the NOVUS Clothing Company of Latham. The athletes also received autographed balls and will have personalized baseball cards created to commemorate their 2023 Doubleday experience.