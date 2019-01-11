By: Jim Kevlin  01/11/2019  10:48 am
2nd Economy/Environment Panel Planned In Oneonta

ONEONTA – In advance of an Otsego County Chamber energy summit at month’s end, the Concerned Citizens of Oneonta have scheduled a “conversation” on “Economic Development and Renewable Energies: 21st Century Solutions,” 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Elm Park Methodist Church.

Panelists include:

  • Dan Buttermann, last year’s 121st Assembly District Democratic candidate, who will report on 2018 Gore Climate Reality Project’s guidance on transitioning to a green economy.
  • Dr. Karl Seeley, Hartwick College economics’ professor, who will address job creation with fossil fuels vs. renewables and the social costs associated with fossil-fuel energy use.
  • Leslie Orzetti, OCCA executive director, who will discuss how municipalities and Otsego County can participate in the Clean Energy Community and Climate Smart Community programs including the Climate Smart pledge.

Q & A will follow, plus information on Solstice Otsego County and Heat Smart Otsego.

The event is organized by Dr. Katherine O’Donnell, Hartwick College.

