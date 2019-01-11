2nd Economy/Environment Panel Planned In Oneonta

ONEONTA – In advance of an Otsego County Chamber energy summit at month’s end, the Concerned Citizens of Oneonta have scheduled a “conversation” on “Economic Development and Renewable Energies: 21st Century Solutions,” 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Elm Park Methodist Church.

Panelists include:

Dan Buttermann, last year’s 121 st Assembly District Democratic candidate, who will report on 2018 Gore Climate Reality Project’s guidance on transitioning to a green economy.

Assembly District Democratic candidate, who will report on 2018 Gore Climate Reality Project’s guidance on transitioning to a green economy. Dr. Karl Seeley, Hartwick College economics’ professor, who will address job creation with fossil fuels vs. renewables and the social costs associated with fossil-fuel energy use.

Leslie Orzetti, OCCA executive director, who will discuss how municipalities and Otsego County can participate in the Clean Energy Community and Climate Smart Community programs including the Climate Smart pledge.

Q & A will follow, plus information on Solstice Otsego County and Heat Smart Otsego.

The event is organized by Dr. Katherine O’Donnell, Hartwick College.